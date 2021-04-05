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Donald "Warp Speed" Trump | Over 4 Million Vaccine Doses In A Day | Genocide
KnowUrEnemy
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582 views • April 05, 2021
US hits 4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in a day for a new record, By Madeline Holcombe and Ray Sanchez, CNN Apr 3, 2021.
More than 4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were reported administered in the past 24 hours, setting a new record and bringing the seven-day average to more than 3 million a day, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Saturday.
Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, the Covid-19 data director at the White House, celebrated with a tweet early Saturday afternoon.
"Wow a record reporting day!! +4.08M doses reported administered over the total yesterday," Shahpar wrote.
"First day w/ 4M or more. Also first time averaging more than 3M per day over the past week. Millions coming together to accelerate our progress toward controlling the pandemic!"
If people continue to wear masks, avoid crowds and let the vaccination program do its work, life will get back to normal in the US more quickly, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser on Covid-19.
"We are going to get to where (people) want to be, where I want to be, where you want to be -- where we have enough people protected with the vaccines that we can go out and watch the cherry blossoms, and we can go out and enjoy as we get warmer weather," Fauci told CNN's Jim Acosta on Saturday. "It's going to happen. It will."
And once transmission rates fall far enough, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue revised guidelines about what fully vaccinated people can safely do, Fauci said.
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vaccinedonald trumpcovid19covidoperation warp speed
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