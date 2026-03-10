What Happened In Epstein's Cell?

By the time we get these revelations, what are we to believe?

The original investigation into Epstein’s death was handled like a middle school class project.

The most basic questions about him still exist.

The people responsible for uncovering the truth didn’t try that hard.

Fox News | Gutfeld! (9 March 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6390660249112