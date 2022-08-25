OAN Investigates: War Over Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p1crp75bc
08/22/2022 OAN: In response to the CCP’s threat to Taiwan and America after Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, OAN will air a special report “War over Taiwan”. It will go through the roots of the problem that 70 years ago, the United States government supported the Communist takeover of the mainland, the Republic of China government, which had been our ally against the Japanese, moved to Taiwan