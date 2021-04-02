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Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine
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86 views • April 02, 2021
It is not really surprising when you consider the massive misinformation that is prevalent in the mainstream news and the censorship of the true science, that people are unsure about taking the Covid 19 vaccine. There is massive pressure from government healthcare resources to take this vaccine, and now much of the general public is parroting this narrative. It is important to do your own investigation about the vaccines and to then follow your heart. Also, be sure to check out our new section on doctor saputo.com Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine at https://doctorsaputo.com/a/making-the-right-choice-about-the-covid-19-vaccine
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