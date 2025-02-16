BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WARNING Why You Should Always Start With A Low Dose Of IVERMECTIN!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
631 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
203 views • 2 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


What Is Ivermectin? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UBE80r

Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV

4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o


The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x

Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xUtxop


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING Why You Should Always Start With A Low Dose Of IVERMECTIN!


Are you considering using Ivermectin with yourself to induce one of its scientifically proven effects in your body to effectively treat things such as a parasitic infection, viral infection, or some type of cancer, and have you also not used it before?


If you answered YES, you must watch this video, "WARNING Why You Should Always Start With A Low Dose Of IVERMECTIN!" from start to finish because what I share with you in this video is extremely important for you to ideally be aware of ideally before you even ingesting Ivermectin,


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
ivermectinivermectin parasite doseivermectin anti parasitic doseivermectin starting doseivermectin dosingivermectin cancer dosethe ivermectin human dose guideivermectin dosage guideivermectin dose for humanswarning why you should always start with a low dose of ivermectinivermectin low doseivermectin and dosageivermectin dose for cancer treatmentivermectin dose for parasites
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy