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The World Is Being Deceived By A Flood of Lies!
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60 views • December 05, 2021
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The world is being deceived by conspiracy theorists who are masquerading as prophets, and the people who should be most on guard against this deception are actually spreading the deception themselves. Confusion abounds, and the majority of the world (including millions of professing Christians) are being drowned in this flood of lies. But there is a way you can escape it, and become a beacon of light to anyone who is sincerely seeking the Truth.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Fake Snow! 2/13/2014 Huntsville Alabama by conspiracyanonymous
https://youtu.be/o3Owb0WRbc4
Prophecy On Antichrist Obama's Damnation Land A 21ST Century Civil War by George Culley
https://youtu.be/GSnJSVqMFDU
Obama Signs VA Reform Bill by U.S. Army Website Videos
https://youtu.be/sNryOUvWWf0
Franklinia alatamaha1ScottZona by Scott from USA
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Covid frontline: intensive care units under huge pressure at peak of second wave - BBC News by BBC News
https://youtu.be/HOg_yZehUhU
Trump Calls Coronavirus The Democrats' ‘New Hoax’ As Potential ‘Community Spread’ Cases Rise | TODAY
https://youtu.be/ELOZ6fU20Sk
Crazy US Preachers React to Donald Trump's Election Defeat by On Demand News
https://youtu.be/Yoffm4OIn-4
Corona Virus Spread on Earth - Free Stock Video Background 4K by Motion Stock
https://youtu.be/Iq5K2A51P4Q
Coronavirus: Trump supporters protest election as vaccine rolls out | 9 News Australia
https://youtu.be/Bl18-dIoiok
Prophetic Dream | God Revealed to me the Mark of the Beast by Freedom In Christ Ministries
https://youtu.be/WxWUIovRJp8
Mark of the Beast dream by JesusisLordbelieve
https://youtu.be/4xsFkN5kIeE
A Great Deception | Prophetic Dream of the MARK OF THE BEAST by Freedom In Christ Ministries
https://youtu.be/OueKXpAu94M
Deadliest Israeli bombing so far marks Nakba day in Gaza | DW News
https://youtu.be/LUWxQhnmyw4
Golden particles on a swirling motion | No Copyright background by Free Designs in Motion
https://youtu.be/woH0WPsmNY0
Kerala Flood House collapse by Subramanya Ramdas
https://youtu.be/VtTZ-vcOyII
U.S. Capitol attack: How Trump's rally turned into a riot | Opinion by Washington Post
https://youtu.be/CTQDu8-Fy-E
Ordination 2018 Laying on of Hands by Peoria Diocese
https://youtu.be/SVPco5QNsjU
Baptism - Summer 2021 by SouthPoint Church
https://youtu.be/Nyr7cawupLM
DR. CHARLES STANLEY (OVERCOME FEAR) by 360 motivation
https://youtu.be/6ZehlrXvuYE
The Holy Spirit Moves Powerfully in Florida | David Diga Hernandez by Encounter TV
https://youtu.be/8fP0Ts11WX8
Green Screen Flash Floods with Sound Effects by Ara Vela
https://youtu.be/Q2RqLwLQeWw
UK police and protesters clash during COVID-19 protest by Al Jazeera English
https://youtu.be/R8SckuuakI0
Green Screen Water Transition by Every Green Screen
https://youtu.be/YhwgOvzMJI4
Obama Returns To CENTER Of World Stage This Week!!! by dockidds
https://youtu.be/q5DXacAQsao
The Antichrist is Barack Obama, He Revealed Himself 2 Me In 4 Dreams. He Matches all 21 Scripture! by dockidds
https://youtu.be/x9IQtFul218
Charlottesville "Unite the Right" Rally (35780274914) by Anthony Crider
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
Flip Fluids Vortex Houdini FX by Phoebe Arjona
https://youtu.be/HFp1u8XiaBI
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!
The world is being deceived by conspiracy theorists who are masquerading as prophets, and the people who should be most on guard against this deception are actually spreading the deception themselves. Confusion abounds, and the majority of the world (including millions of professing Christians) are being drowned in this flood of lies. But there is a way you can escape it, and become a beacon of light to anyone who is sincerely seeking the Truth.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Fake Snow! 2/13/2014 Huntsville Alabama by conspiracyanonymous
https://youtu.be/o3Owb0WRbc4
Prophecy On Antichrist Obama's Damnation Land A 21ST Century Civil War by George Culley
https://youtu.be/GSnJSVqMFDU
Obama Signs VA Reform Bill by U.S. Army Website Videos
https://youtu.be/sNryOUvWWf0
Franklinia alatamaha1ScottZona by Scott from USA
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Covid frontline: intensive care units under huge pressure at peak of second wave - BBC News by BBC News
https://youtu.be/HOg_yZehUhU
Trump Calls Coronavirus The Democrats' ‘New Hoax’ As Potential ‘Community Spread’ Cases Rise | TODAY
https://youtu.be/ELOZ6fU20Sk
Crazy US Preachers React to Donald Trump's Election Defeat by On Demand News
https://youtu.be/Yoffm4OIn-4
Corona Virus Spread on Earth - Free Stock Video Background 4K by Motion Stock
https://youtu.be/Iq5K2A51P4Q
Coronavirus: Trump supporters protest election as vaccine rolls out | 9 News Australia
https://youtu.be/Bl18-dIoiok
Prophetic Dream | God Revealed to me the Mark of the Beast by Freedom In Christ Ministries
https://youtu.be/WxWUIovRJp8
Mark of the Beast dream by JesusisLordbelieve
https://youtu.be/4xsFkN5kIeE
A Great Deception | Prophetic Dream of the MARK OF THE BEAST by Freedom In Christ Ministries
https://youtu.be/OueKXpAu94M
Deadliest Israeli bombing so far marks Nakba day in Gaza | DW News
https://youtu.be/LUWxQhnmyw4
Golden particles on a swirling motion | No Copyright background by Free Designs in Motion
https://youtu.be/woH0WPsmNY0
Kerala Flood House collapse by Subramanya Ramdas
https://youtu.be/VtTZ-vcOyII
U.S. Capitol attack: How Trump's rally turned into a riot | Opinion by Washington Post
https://youtu.be/CTQDu8-Fy-E
Ordination 2018 Laying on of Hands by Peoria Diocese
https://youtu.be/SVPco5QNsjU
Baptism - Summer 2021 by SouthPoint Church
https://youtu.be/Nyr7cawupLM
DR. CHARLES STANLEY (OVERCOME FEAR) by 360 motivation
https://youtu.be/6ZehlrXvuYE
The Holy Spirit Moves Powerfully in Florida | David Diga Hernandez by Encounter TV
https://youtu.be/8fP0Ts11WX8
Green Screen Flash Floods with Sound Effects by Ara Vela
https://youtu.be/Q2RqLwLQeWw
UK police and protesters clash during COVID-19 protest by Al Jazeera English
https://youtu.be/R8SckuuakI0
Green Screen Water Transition by Every Green Screen
https://youtu.be/YhwgOvzMJI4
Obama Returns To CENTER Of World Stage This Week!!! by dockidds
https://youtu.be/q5DXacAQsao
The Antichrist is Barack Obama, He Revealed Himself 2 Me In 4 Dreams. He Matches all 21 Scripture! by dockidds
https://youtu.be/x9IQtFul218
Charlottesville "Unite the Right" Rally (35780274914) by Anthony Crider
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
Flip Fluids Vortex Houdini FX by Phoebe Arjona
https://youtu.be/HFp1u8XiaBI
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
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