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[VOSTFR] Eustace Mullins présente son livre « Meurtre par injection »
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100 views • March 10, 2021
Dans cet entretien, Eustace Mullins parle de son livre "Meurtre par injection", où il met à nu les agissements de grands prédateurs de l'oligarchie mondiale. Toujours les mêmes depuis la fin du 19e siècle. Les mêmes qui ont oeuvre pour mettre en place la FED. Un livre qu'il faut avoir lu pour comprendre l'ampleur du mal.
Source vidéo traduite (merci à E&R) :
https://odysee.com/@ERTV:1/Mullins-Murder-VF:d
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Source vidéo traduite (merci à E&R) :
https://odysee.com/@ERTV:1/Mullins-Murder-VF:d
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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