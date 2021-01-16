THE RAW DEAL (15 JANUARY 2021) WITH EDWARD HENDRIE: SERVERS DOWN/MY GUEST WAS BRILLIANT

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SERVERS DOWN/MY GUEST WAS BRILLIANT My producer, Mitchell, notified me of a problem with the servers just as my guest and I made contact. We had a very spirited discussion for an hour, where Ed laid out how the nation has been enveloped by a classic communist/Bolshevik revolution, where the future of the nation is grim should Trump be unable to deal with it successfully. So I wanted to share it with as wide an audience as possible.