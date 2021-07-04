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Doctor Warns Graphene In Pfizer 'COVID' Vaccine Could Be Causing Widespread Blood Clots
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170 views • July 04, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

From Infowars: Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters as he hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show to reveal her most recent research into the questionable contents of the Pfizer 'COVID' vaccine: could graphene be causing blood clots in injection recipients?

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