'Many victims of rioters suffered THROAT-SLITTING injuries' - Iran’s Head of Forensics.

Today's previous video shown, Iranians bid farewell to more than 100 victims of the US-Israeli backed insurrection.

Adding:

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Pakpour:

– There is no doubt that “Trump” and “Netanyahu” are the killers of Iran’s youth and the guardians of its security.

– The brutal crimes committed by their mercenaries will not be forgotten, and they will receive a response at the appropriate time.

– The unity of the Iranian people will thwart the illusory schemes of the rulers of the “White House” and “Tel Aviv” against a strong Iran.

– The IRGC is at the highest level of readiness to deliver a decisive response to any miscalculation by the enemy and its hired ISIS

Adding info from yesterday's video shown:

Audio leaks expose color revolution plot in Iran

📌 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says authorities have found instructions sent from abroad to rioters during recent unrest.

Araghchi said the audio recordings told them to shoot from within crowds, target police if possible — or just bystanders.

He says the goal was to maximize bloodshed.

Surveillance & leaked chats: Hackers expose 600 Mossad-linked agents fueling Iran protests

Hackers from the Iran-linked Handala group claim to have released the identities of 600 Mossad-linked agents who are instigating riots in the Islamic Republic.

➡️ All Mossad agents reportedly maintain contact with a person known as ‘Mehrdad Rahimi,’ serving as the intel agency’s representative in Iran

➡️ Rahimi, a guiding officer within Mossad’s Iran Desk, “sought to establish greater coordination and cohesion among the main ringleaders of the riots

➡️ He also provided “financial support necessary to sustain and expand anti-Iranian activities”

➡️ Handala posted videos allegedly captured outside Rahimi’s residence

🗣 The hackers claim to have infiltrated Rahimi’s secure phone, “leading to the identification and monitoring of all individuals connected to the riot networks.”

Handala-posted lists claim to expose the Rahimi-coded and named agents.



