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[DS] Sends 86-45 Message, GodFather Identified, Countermeasures In Place
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284 views • October 20, 2020
Countermeasures In Place - Episode 2306b
The [DS]/MSM are trapped, the patriots planned this perfectly. Hunter and Joe are in the hot seat, it's getting worse as more information is dripped out. The [DS] is now sending messages to 86 the President, patriots have countermeasures in place. The Godfather might have been identified. Welcome to 1984.
The [DS]/MSM are trapped, the patriots planned this perfectly. Hunter and Joe are in the hot seat, it's getting worse as more information is dripped out. The [DS] is now sending messages to 86 the President, patriots have countermeasures in place. The Godfather might have been identified. Welcome to 1984.
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