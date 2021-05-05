© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GATES KEPT HIS KIDS FROM CELL PHONES — SHOULD YOU?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • May 05, 2021
NOT ONLY THAT, HIS KIDS NEVER GET VAXXED!!!!
Gates admits like other BigTech Billionaires, that he wouldn’t let his kids near cell phones. Listener asks if the divorce isn’t a way to protect the family fortune.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Gates admits like other BigTech Billionaires, that he wouldn’t let his kids near cell phones. Listener asks if the divorce isn’t a way to protect the family fortune.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.