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While on Watch: Notable Signs in the news and media
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450 views • April 01, 2020
Notable Rabbi prepares to greet Messiah by ordering a white robe
"Rabbi Nissan" expects Third Temple to descend from heaven on
the 14th day of the 1st month (which bears his name)
The Pilgrim Sinks as a prophetic metaphor
The Empire State Building's "Dystopian" Red Siren Light
"Manifest" - Prophetic Plot hinge?
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
"Rabbi Nissan" expects Third Temple to descend from heaven on
the 14th day of the 1st month (which bears his name)
The Pilgrim Sinks as a prophetic metaphor
The Empire State Building's "Dystopian" Red Siren Light
"Manifest" - Prophetic Plot hinge?
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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