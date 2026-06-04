❗️Iran's Navy missiles launched at US Destroyer in the Gulf of Oman - Yesterday

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❗️Iran's Navy released footage of anti-ship missiles launched at a U.S. destroyer in the Gulf of Oman today.
Iran's Navy targeted a "command and control center" of the U.S. Army on an American destroyer a few hours ago (last evening) that intended to approach Iranian waters in the Sea of Oman, according to Fars News Agency.