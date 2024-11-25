Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake! (5)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 5, 2024.





In Matthew 5:11; Matthew 10:22 and Matthew 24:9, Christ says that His people would be persecuted as a sign of the end times (Matthew 24:9).





Examples of Christian persecution:





#1: A Christian Englishman, Adam Smith-Connor, was accused of breaking the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in 2022 in Bournemouth, England when he silently prayed for his aborted son inside the buffer zone. The judge who presided over the three day long trial shockingly found Adam guilty of breaching the PSPO zone and given him a two year conditional discharge along with an instruction to pay nearly $10,000 US.





#2: Under new Scottish abortion laws, praying at home could be considered a criminal offense. The legislation establishes a 200-metre or a 660-feet “safe access zones” around abortion clinics. Thus, they want to protect mass murdering, Molech baby sacrificing institutions such as abortion clinics by legislating a law against Christians. Residents living within these safe access zones could breach the law if their actions, including prayer, cause "harassment, alarm, or distress" to staff or patients, even if done privately. How can Christian prayer cause distress or alarm?





#3: Transgender minister, Bingo Allison. He is a man who got married, had 3 children with his wife and them whammo, he transitions towards becoming a woman...in his mind. This individual is very confused, very effeminate and very possessed. He claims that God is understanding of his decision and that we need to be authentic version of ourselves. We are called to be the children of God, repenting from our sins and to be converted to Christ as per Acts 3:19.





#4: Christians were slaughtered in Lebanon by Israel’s military which shelled a northern town in Lebanon that is predominantly Christian. What for? What did Christian Lebanese do to Israel? Or is this simply Israel showing their true colors and hating Christians.





I wonder if pro-Israel Christian ministers like John Hagee, who considers the Jews as God’s chosen people, will ever speak against this attack by Israel against Christians in Lebanon. Or will he simply remain quiet. Notice how the American news media are not talking much if at all about this news event.





Revelation 20:4 speaks of a greater persecution that will come for Christians, millions of whom will be beheaded for their faith in Christ. Stand strong in Christ, even to the point of death (Matthew 10:28, 39).





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]