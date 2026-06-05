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Barbara O’Neill's inspiring interview with Dolores Cahill & Annie Barr ConnectingSolutions Community
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
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We are delighted Barbara O’Neill joined us, Annie Barr and Dolores Cahill and our Connecting Solutions Community for an inspirational interview to share her insights, experiences and wisdom. With gentle kindness, Barbara focuses on practical solutions - from the importance of sleep, to staying hydrated, to wearing clothes made from natural materials and the profound aspects of Divinity in caring for ourselves.

Barbara shares how it all began, from homeschooling her children to the inspiration to share her knowledge in her book, Sustain Me. Connect with Barbara on her web-site: https//www.officialbarbaraoneill.com

You are warmly welcome to share our videos and joins us - Connecting Solutions Community - building networks and solutions, including in education, health, auditing, food and farming, Connecting Solutions Community, and Annie and Dolores


@connectingsolutionscommunity


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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DguUuwrryQ4

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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