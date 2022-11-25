Create New Account
White Victims of Black Crime - 1701 - Carla E Lowe - Williams rejects a plea deal in a plea hearing
Carla was waiting for the Amtrak train in Delray Beach,FL, when Williams attacked her. He beat her, before leaving her body in the middle of a nearby road, running her over with a car as he fled the scene. He was connected to the crime 38 years later by a fingerprint left on a piece of evidence left at the scene.

Keywords
violencecrimegenocide

