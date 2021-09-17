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Man Takes Stand Against Vax Mandate In NYC Restaurant; Asks Fellow Patrons If They Support Segregation
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310 views • September 17, 2021
A viral video reveals how a brave American man stood up for liberty in America as he confronted the unjust segregation taking place in a local restaurant.
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