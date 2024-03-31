American Humanitarian Aid to GAZA is Flying in the distance, and Weapons from the Same Country are being Delivered to ISRAEL

All that remains of the Gaza Strip. An American humanitarian aid is flying in the distance, and weapons from the same country are being delivered to Israel...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.