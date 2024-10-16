BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here’s why Organic Freeze-Dried Pineapple is a delicious and nutritious addition to any healthy routine
Health Ranger Store
Health Ranger StoreCheckmark Icon
632 followers
241 views • 6 months ago

The Health Ranger Store is committed to helping you support your overall well-being by providing you with an assortment of clean, lab-verified and healthy food options. That’s why we’re proud to introduce Organic Freeze-Dried Pineapple.

Our freeze-dried diced pineapples are grown under strict organic standards. The freeze-drying method preserves the taste, texture and nutrients of our premium pineapples.

Organic Freeze-Dried Pineapple can be stored for up to 10-15 years, depending on storage conditions. Keep it in a dark, cool, low-humidity location and it will last for an extended duration.

Please note that heat, humidity and light will degrade all storable foods.

Health Ranger Select Freeze-Dried Organic Pineapple Pieces (Diced) contain no gluten, preservatives or GMOs. They are non-China, certified Kosher and organic, and have been lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.

Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com

Keywords
organichealth ranger storenutritioushealth supportdicedfreeze-driedoverall well-beingpineapple pieces
