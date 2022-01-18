© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Flood is a Sympol of SPIRITUAL Baptism
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 18, 2022
Baptism is a confusing subject for many. Is water needed, what kind of submersion etc.
But put all that aside. Focus on the spiritual aspect, and the fact that WATER baptism is JUST a symbol. It essentially means nothing at all if we don't change the way we live our loves. And if we change our lives, and DON'T get baptized it is also inconsequential, ie. water baptism is not a necessity.
In fact we need cleanse ourselves by changing our actions, thus washing our robes white in preparation for Jesus' return.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
But put all that aside. Focus on the spiritual aspect, and the fact that WATER baptism is JUST a symbol. It essentially means nothing at all if we don't change the way we live our loves. And if we change our lives, and DON'T get baptized it is also inconsequential, ie. water baptism is not a necessity.
In fact we need cleanse ourselves by changing our actions, thus washing our robes white in preparation for Jesus' return.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.