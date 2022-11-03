Create New Account
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 11/02/2022
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
The liberal/socialist left is doing everything they can to pervert the truth and the Constitution of this nation to what they want. PERVERSION AND CALAMITY! Even to the point of brainwashing our children against God. It is election time and it is time to put a stop to everything UN-American and make America Great Again!

truthjusticeand the american way

