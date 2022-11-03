NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 11/02/2022

The liberal/socialist left is doing everything they can to pervert the truth and the Constitution of this nation to what they want. PERVERSION AND CALAMITY! Even to the point of brainwashing our children against God. It is election time and it is time to put a stop to everything UN-American and make America Great Again!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.