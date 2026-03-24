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Bob Moriarty Interview: The Financial Collapse That Changes Everything (Part 2)
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- Collapse of the Soviet Union and American Preparedness (0:01)

- Introduction to Bob Moriarty and Financial System Vulnerabilities (1:04)

- US and Israel's Military Effectiveness vs. Strategic Goals (3:51)

- Impact of Energy Supply Disruptions on Global Economy (7:03)

- US Military Actions and Their Consequences (11:47)

- Economic and Social Impact of the Current Crisis (22:51)

- Preparation and Resilience in the Face of Crisis (27:01)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (40:12)


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