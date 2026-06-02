Ukrainian footage from Kiev.

Adding:💥 Explosions in Kiev again



Ukrainian channels report that they happened in the Central district.

49 buildings were destroyed as a result of the strikes last night in Dnepropetrovsk, according to the mayor.

Power outages following a massive missile and drone strike have begun not only in Kiev City, but also in the Kiev Region, Cherkasy, Ukrainian occupied parts of Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov and Sumy regions, Ukrenergo reports.

Tonight the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive precision strike in response to terrorist acts by the Kiev regime, the Defense Ministry stated.



Strikes targeted:



➡️Defense industry enterprises in Kiev, Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in Poltava, Khmelnitsky and Sumy regions.



➡️Ukrainian fuel and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the AFU.



➡️Military airfields.



All designated targets have been hit.



Long-range precision weapons were used — air-, ground- and sea-based — including hypersonic aeroballistic missiles and strike UAVs.

Adding:

Foreign special services spied on high-ranking officials via smartphones - the (Russian) FSB



What else was revealed by the agency:



➡️The information was obtained through malicious software using the developments of American IT companies Fastly and Cloudflare.



➡️The operation was multi-level with the coordination of several countries.



➡️The special services wanted to obtain data on the mood in Russian society.



➡️After collecting compromising information on the officials who were targeted, they are added to sanctions lists, and pressure is exerted on them.



It is unacceptable to discuss confidential information on the phone and in its vicinity, the FSB emphasized.