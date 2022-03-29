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Concerned Citizen Confronts Three Walgreens Pharmacists 💉
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393 views • March 29, 2022
A Concerned Citizen Confronts Three Walgreens Pharmacists 💉
Three trained pharmacists that inject people with experimental Covid-19 vaccines don’t even know what the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is (VAERS). They are unaware of “informed consent” as well.
Now that the Pfizer adverse reactions list is public information it’s not my opinion it’s fact. Things are going to heat up quickly and it’s up to every single person to turn up the heat. Make copies of the adverse reactions report pages 30-38 from the attached link below and give it directly to your pharmacist.
“I’m not there to make them comfortable, I’m there to stop murder and yes, they are murderers. This stops when we the people stop it.”
Three trained pharmacists that inject people with experimental Covid-19 vaccines don’t even know what the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is (VAERS). They are unaware of “informed consent” as well.
Now that the Pfizer adverse reactions list is public information it’s not my opinion it’s fact. Things are going to heat up quickly and it’s up to every single person to turn up the heat. Make copies of the adverse reactions report pages 30-38 from the attached link below and give it directly to your pharmacist.
“I’m not there to make them comfortable, I’m there to stop murder and yes, they are murderers. This stops when we the people stop it.”
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