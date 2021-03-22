© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I SHOULDN'T BE ALIVE - TYLER at SECURETEAM 10 is BACK - Gone So Long - Videos Back, Still 2 Million Subs. - UFO Videos -
Follow
2
Share
Report
120 views • March 22, 2021
Mirror Video, thanks to Tyler at Secureteam 10.
Due to Youtube demonetizing the channel because I was in the hospital, if you'd like to support my work please donate using the links below while I try to correct the issue. Much love and stay safe!
➨Support Directly to My Paypal address: https://paypal.me/secureteam?locale.x...
➨Support me through Cash App: http://cash.app/$SecureteamTyler
➨E-mail me your UFO footage: [email protected]
➨Twitter: https://twitter.com/SecureTeam10
➨Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Secureteam10
Send your fanmail to:
Secureteam
1712 11th St.
Portsmouth, OH 45662
Box 372
Intro Music: Spellbound by Kevin Macleod
Outro Music: "Dark Trap" by rh_music
For business inquiries or concerns regarding footage used in this video, please contact me at: [email protected] and I'll get back to you within 48 hours. Thanks!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4yUnpa0C_U&;ab_channel=secureteam10
Due to Youtube demonetizing the channel because I was in the hospital, if you'd like to support my work please donate using the links below while I try to correct the issue. Much love and stay safe!
➨Support Directly to My Paypal address: https://paypal.me/secureteam?locale.x...
➨Support me through Cash App: http://cash.app/$SecureteamTyler
➨E-mail me your UFO footage: [email protected]
➨Twitter: https://twitter.com/SecureTeam10
➨Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Secureteam10
Send your fanmail to:
Secureteam
1712 11th St.
Portsmouth, OH 45662
Box 372
Intro Music: Spellbound by Kevin Macleod
Outro Music: "Dark Trap" by rh_music
For business inquiries or concerns regarding footage used in this video, please contact me at: [email protected] and I'll get back to you within 48 hours. Thanks!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4yUnpa0C_U&;ab_channel=secureteam10
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.