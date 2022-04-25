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And We Know 04. 25. 22.
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21 views • April 25, 2022
4.25.22: ALL in to DISMANTLE their DEMONIC plans this YEAR! C@VID CERTS, BRAINWASHING cont...PRAY!
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
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Use Promo Code (know15) for 15% OFF
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Get your long term food supply here.
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
^^
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music:
Epic Hybrid Trailer
https://elements.envato.com/epic-hybrid-trailer-P7JMYW3
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Cardiologist Says 30 Percent of Vaccinated Pilots Would Fail Health Screenings Due to Vaccine Injuries: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4258
Kash Patel on Clinton firing squad: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4267
Matt Deperno (@mattdeperno) is running for Michigan Attorney General and is endorsed by President Trump, General Flynn, Seth Keshel, David Clements, and many other patriots around the country.: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4270
Matt Deperno speech at rally: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4272
Injunction to Prohibit Use of Voting Machines Filed by Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake and Senator Mark Finchem: https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6853
New Trailer for 2,000 Mules: https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6850
Kristina Karamo wins in Michigan: https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6849
Who’s counting? Cleta Mitchell is building an election integrity Army: https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6846
Trump speech on Gov tapes…sounds like we have it all: https://gab.com/Teoquanon/posts/108188286182419097
Digital Identity Decimates Privacy and Turns Freedoms into Privileges: EU Digital Identity Wallet
https://gab.com/VigilantFox/posts/108187303379661383
WHO and the one world gov: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4121
Welcome ot Electronic Concentration Camp in the EU: https://t.me/thespreadeagle/16194
Seems like a painting is listed to attack Durham: https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/108189703196703532
Winner of 2020 election without trafficking: https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/108189585040159079
Lara Logan shares how MSM lies: https://gab.com/VigilantFox/posts/108189193057683661
I think I did the right thing if I sent in the military in the National Guard they would’ve called me a dictator: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22198
How Satan Speaks To Us Through Film & Television (2022): https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22178
🇫🇷Bricks and bottles going one way, teargas and officers the other as clashes continue in central Paris following Macron being elected.: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22246
Video shows La Pen ballots spoiled: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4137
The Explosion of Cancer and Latent Disease: The Lipid Nanoparticle Platform Is Asking for Trouble: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4134
"We need a landslide so big that the Radical Left cannot rig or steal it!” : https://t.me/santasurfing/40372
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknowBackup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (know15) for 15% OFF
———————————————————
Get your long term food supply here.
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
^^
————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music:
Epic Hybrid Trailer
https://elements.envato.com/epic-hybrid-trailer-P7JMYW3
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Cardiologist Says 30 Percent of Vaccinated Pilots Would Fail Health Screenings Due to Vaccine Injuries: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4258
Kash Patel on Clinton firing squad: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4267
Matt Deperno (@mattdeperno) is running for Michigan Attorney General and is endorsed by President Trump, General Flynn, Seth Keshel, David Clements, and many other patriots around the country.: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4270
Matt Deperno speech at rally: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/4272
Injunction to Prohibit Use of Voting Machines Filed by Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake and Senator Mark Finchem: https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6853
New Trailer for 2,000 Mules: https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6850
Kristina Karamo wins in Michigan: https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6849
Who’s counting? Cleta Mitchell is building an election integrity Army: https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6846
Trump speech on Gov tapes…sounds like we have it all: https://gab.com/Teoquanon/posts/108188286182419097
Digital Identity Decimates Privacy and Turns Freedoms into Privileges: EU Digital Identity Wallet
https://gab.com/VigilantFox/posts/108187303379661383
WHO and the one world gov: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4121
Welcome ot Electronic Concentration Camp in the EU: https://t.me/thespreadeagle/16194
Seems like a painting is listed to attack Durham: https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/108189703196703532
Winner of 2020 election without trafficking: https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/108189585040159079
Lara Logan shares how MSM lies: https://gab.com/VigilantFox/posts/108189193057683661
I think I did the right thing if I sent in the military in the National Guard they would’ve called me a dictator: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22198
How Satan Speaks To Us Through Film & Television (2022): https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22178
🇫🇷Bricks and bottles going one way, teargas and officers the other as clashes continue in central Paris following Macron being elected.: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/22246
Video shows La Pen ballots spoiled: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4137
The Explosion of Cancer and Latent Disease: The Lipid Nanoparticle Platform Is Asking for Trouble: https://t.me/VigilantFox/4134
"We need a landslide so big that the Radical Left cannot rig or steal it!” : https://t.me/santasurfing/40372
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p https://skippydeedoodah.com/
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknowBackup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
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