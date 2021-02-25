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The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal - Part 9 [25.02.2021]
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220 views • February 25, 2021
Part 9: Further exposure of Bill Gates, his obsession with genetically modifying everything he can lay his hands on, and his secret ties to the US Army. Also exposing the corruption of Tedros Adhanam Ghebreyesus, current director general of the WHO.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2Mate, Savfk, Keys of Moon
This is part 9 of 17 parts in total.
Part 10 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our Q-Anon group for free daily updates: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg
FallCabal - 3 hours ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZFZz5vX4iP8b/
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2Mate, Savfk, Keys of Moon
This is part 9 of 17 parts in total.
Part 10 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our Q-Anon group for free daily updates: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg
FallCabal - 3 hours ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZFZz5vX4iP8b/
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