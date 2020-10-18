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278pikelk 채널의 ‘바바라’ 자매_ “나의 몸 전체가 나의 성령의 능력을 통해 나보다 더 큰 일들을 행할 것이다.” (휴거 전에 일어나야 하는 일)
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34 views • October 18, 2020
https://youtu.be/BQrXfvtM0Mk
2020년 9월 26일 278pikelk 채널의 ‘바바라’ 자매가 전달한 메세지입니다.
“나의 몸 전체가 나의 성령의 능력을 통해 나보다 더 큰 일들을 행할 것이다.” (휴거 전에 일어나야 하는 일)
2020년 9월 26일 278pikelk 채널의 ‘바바라’ 자매가 전달한 메세지입니다.
“나의 몸 전체가 나의 성령의 능력을 통해 나보다 더 큰 일들을 행할 것이다.” (휴거 전에 일어나야 하는 일)
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