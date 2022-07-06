Russia Ukraine Updates





Jul 4, 2022





"It is unusual for presidents to use a hologram to address people, but this is not the only aspect of Star Wars that we will put into practice. We will also defeat the empire," he said.





At the time of the appeal, Zelensky was wearing a T-shirt with a call to switch to the Dark Side.





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