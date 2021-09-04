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Andrew Bogut: "The Silence is Deafening..." | A Voice of Compassion
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295 views • September 04, 2021
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Australian Former NBA star Andrew Bogut posted this video, and the following message to his Instagram page, on 21 August 2021.
"The silence is deafening
I have been meaning to get this message out for a while.
Sorry about the rant but this needs to be put out in the open!"
🤌🤌🤌
What a pity of all our fine athletes and celebrities, he is one of the few with real integity and compassion. A true Aussie hero and champion.
(This post had 521,602 views on 4 September 2021)
Instagram Url:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CS00F6nnygH/?utm_medium=copy_link
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Australian Former NBA star Andrew Bogut posted this video, and the following message to his Instagram page, on 21 August 2021.
"The silence is deafening
I have been meaning to get this message out for a while.
Sorry about the rant but this needs to be put out in the open!"
🤌🤌🤌
What a pity of all our fine athletes and celebrities, he is one of the few with real integity and compassion. A true Aussie hero and champion.
(This post had 521,602 views on 4 September 2021)
Instagram Url:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CS00F6nnygH/?utm_medium=copy_link
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