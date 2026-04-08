Documentary-⚡ MARTYRDOM IS SWALLOWED UP IN VICTORY, RISE OF THE FINAL KINGDOM

in this documentary I'm going to go over some things that might upset a few people. but he only want to do it to bring forth hope. and show what the scriptures are telling us is supposed to happen with the believers in the last days. no, there is no rapture. but not everyone is going to be martyred in the Great tribulation. in this video we will find out how and why. and the victory that has been planned ever since Adam and Eve was in the garden of Eden from Genesis. and the apostle Paul's famous words that death is swallowed up in victory. this is a message of victory and I pray it gives you a blessing

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