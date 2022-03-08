And We Know 8.3.2022 Sweeping VICTORIES! Enemy still has TRICKS in AZ, Taiwan, August is HOT! Pray!

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LT of And We Know
Some are calling it for Kari, but the lame stream media is holding it back til they find out if the demons can rig it. There were some major victories thought… Taiwan is making the news…always wondering what the enemy is up to… holding our breath. Let’s see the panic in their side.
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