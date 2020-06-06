© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Strange illumination under the huge disc of the Sun during sunset June 5th 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • June 06, 2020
This is time lapse of the sunset I recorded from Canada around 9pm on June 5th 2020. What drew my attention and made me grab my camera was a strange yellow whitish spherical illumination UNDER the disc of the Sun (the Sun at that moment was still hiding behind the cloud and when it finally emerged the disc looked bigger than usually it looks at that height just above the horizon. During sunset our sky now turns bright peach orange and right after the sunset there are lots of pink clouds all over the sky - phenomenon that we observe with every sunset and sunrise now (since 2020 year in Canadian skies)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.