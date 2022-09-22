Autoimmune Diseases Are Due To Nutritional Deficiencies Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 09/21/22

Autoimmune Diseases Due To Nutritional Deficiencies Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 09/21/22 https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/ (800) 212-2613 CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563 #diabetes #health #drwallach https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0 Air Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022 Monologue Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing autoimmune diseases. Stating that there are no such thing as autoimmune diseases. Contending that he discovered the cause and prevention of SIDs (sudden infant death). Asserting that so called autoimmune diseases are due to nutritional deficiencies. Pearls of Wisdom Dr. Wallach continues his monologue. Callers Janet's dog has a large mass on it's back leg. Miranda has questions regarding congenital deafness and tinnits. Nicolas has been diagnosed with myasthenia gravis. John has questions concerning tinnits and chronic fatigue.

