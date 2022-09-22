Autoimmune Diseases Are Due To Nutritional Deficiencies Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 09/21/22

Autoimmune Diseases Due To Nutritional Deficiencies Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 09/21/22
Air Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing autoimmune diseases. Stating that there are no such thing as autoimmune diseases. Contending that he discovered the cause and prevention of SIDs (sudden infant death). Asserting that so called autoimmune diseases are due to nutritional deficiencies.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Janet's dog has a large mass on it's back leg.
Miranda has questions regarding congenital deafness and tinnits.
Nicolas has been diagnosed with myasthenia gravis.
John has questions concerning tinnits and chronic fatigue.
