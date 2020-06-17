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06/16/20 #Trumpteenth: 5 Yrs! Antifistan, WEF, Sun rise #BREATHE!
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139 views • June 17, 2020
You Are Free TV
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6/16: Today, POTUS signed an executive order on Police Reform while chop chaz runs guns, people are beaten and lawlessness reigns...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
https://dailycaller.com/2020/06/11/li...
G_orge W_bb today on Ant_fa connections:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cPNx...
What is a quisling in a coup-- WW2 to now:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ee937e...
Fullerton Informer on the importance of iron w franken V and five gee:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNk7r...
T_cker interviews military nurse:
https://iotwreport.com/erin-marie-ols...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1172460...
https://www.cdc.gov/easternequineence...
Keep watch on Millie Weaver, Sunrise Movement involved in r_ots, fueled by the De_p State Insurrectionists:
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post...
Aaron Berger, head of Sunrise Movement's Asymmetric Solutions Corp., a paramilitary organization:
https://www.asymmetricsolutionsusa.co...
Who is Aaron Berger, member of World Economic Forum:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/author...
Who is Sunrise:
https://www.sunrisemovement.org/
Who is the Momentum organization that's training children:
https://www.momentumcommunity.org/
https://www.momentumcommunity.org/sun...
Zach Exley, Rules for Revolutionaries author, who worked for Wikipedia and CAP, involved with Brand New Congress and New Democrats, Young Turks:
https://www.rulesforrevolutionaries.org/
Sunrise, and black sun symbolism in fascism:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Occulti...
George Soros/Alexander Soros funded and orchestrated the take over of the American justice system on the State and local level:
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/0...
Former BLM organizer, Chaziel Sunz, exposes DNC black operatives taking over:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrQqP...
Why are radicals running our Justice system?
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronson...
The UN cabal pushes "happytalism" for a global Prison Planet:
https://unnwo.org/
This what a transnational Prison Planet future looks like:
Please watch:
https://studio.youtube.com/video/vbOU...
https://www.rt.com/news/442269-first-...
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar...
Hostis Humani Generis- Enemies Against All Humanity-Treason:
https://lonang.com/library/reference/...
HHG was meant to stop slaver pirates!
https://www.oxfordscholarship.com/vie...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
88.2K subscribers
6/16: Today, POTUS signed an executive order on Police Reform while chop chaz runs guns, people are beaten and lawlessness reigns...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
https://dailycaller.com/2020/06/11/li...
G_orge W_bb today on Ant_fa connections:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cPNx...
What is a quisling in a coup-- WW2 to now:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ee937e...
Fullerton Informer on the importance of iron w franken V and five gee:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNk7r...
T_cker interviews military nurse:
https://iotwreport.com/erin-marie-ols...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1172460...
https://www.cdc.gov/easternequineence...
Keep watch on Millie Weaver, Sunrise Movement involved in r_ots, fueled by the De_p State Insurrectionists:
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post...
Aaron Berger, head of Sunrise Movement's Asymmetric Solutions Corp., a paramilitary organization:
https://www.asymmetricsolutionsusa.co...
Who is Aaron Berger, member of World Economic Forum:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/author...
Who is Sunrise:
https://www.sunrisemovement.org/
Who is the Momentum organization that's training children:
https://www.momentumcommunity.org/
https://www.momentumcommunity.org/sun...
Zach Exley, Rules for Revolutionaries author, who worked for Wikipedia and CAP, involved with Brand New Congress and New Democrats, Young Turks:
https://www.rulesforrevolutionaries.org/
Sunrise, and black sun symbolism in fascism:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Occulti...
George Soros/Alexander Soros funded and orchestrated the take over of the American justice system on the State and local level:
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/0...
Former BLM organizer, Chaziel Sunz, exposes DNC black operatives taking over:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrQqP...
Why are radicals running our Justice system?
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronson...
The UN cabal pushes "happytalism" for a global Prison Planet:
https://unnwo.org/
This what a transnational Prison Planet future looks like:
Please watch:
https://studio.youtube.com/video/vbOU...
https://www.rt.com/news/442269-first-...
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar...
Hostis Humani Generis- Enemies Against All Humanity-Treason:
https://lonang.com/library/reference/...
HHG was meant to stop slaver pirates!
https://www.oxfordscholarship.com/vie...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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