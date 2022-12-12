Live UFO chat with Paul --096- 1000th Upload + Sky Watch footage and Orbs

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation





Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Paul talks about his ex work life and

discrimination he faced and saw in the work place. Basically

look at Pauls week of captures from Sky Cam and Paranormal

and some interesting unknowns to analyze.

[00:15:00] (1c) Gen Chat on Frauds, Recycling CGI cos they lack content LOL

and Christchurch current temps and overcast skies.

[00:25:28] (2) Main Topics begins - First look at Paranormal

Captures.. Again Paul was woken so watch and find the

abnormal things he see and trying to figure it out!

[01:15:00] (3) Explain to UFO Bro about Google Drive and Paul uploads

some of the videos of Sky Cam later to show how to do it.

[01:20:00] (3b) Also GabberBeastTv joins but vanishes as Power is lost we find out.

[01:22:53] (3c) Paul Plays the forgotten 1000th Upload Birthday Alien Channel Cake.

[01:27:54] (4) Look at Gabbers Orb videos more to prove plasma Orb is different then his star and ISS captures orb lights. But hes cut off and so Paul abandons its for now

and push it to next live.

[01:55:53] (5) Look and Analyze Sky Cam Captures of Planes and anomalies.

[03:14;15] (5b) Now Look at some Day Time Footage of Planes and Bees for comparison

[03:36:00] (6) Truth, censorship and MSM lies





Paul warps up for the night....





cheers Paul.





ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting