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Did Bill Gates Just Reveal the Reason Behind the Lock-Downs?
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175 views • April 05, 2020
Apr 4, 2020
Rosemary Frei
On March 24 Bill Gates gave a highly revelatory 50-minute interview (above) to Chris Anderson. Anderson is the Curator of TED, the non-profit that runs the TED Talks.
Source: https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/04/did-bill-gates-just-reveal-the-reason-behind-the-lock-downs/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
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TO LEARN MORE ABOUT LINUXMINT GO TO: https://www.linuxmint.com/
Rosemary Frei
On March 24 Bill Gates gave a highly revelatory 50-minute interview (above) to Chris Anderson. Anderson is the Curator of TED, the non-profit that runs the TED Talks.
Source: https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/04/did-bill-gates-just-reveal-the-reason-behind-the-lock-downs/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT LINUXMINT GO TO: https://www.linuxmint.com/
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