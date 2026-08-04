Med Beds, Stem Cells and Red Light: Separating the Miracle From the Myth - Jonathan Otto | FOC Show

On the Flyover Conservatives Show, Jonathan Otto joins David and Stacy Whited to separate the truth about Med Beds from the myths, exaggerations, and futuristic claims circulating online. He explores the regenerative potential of red light therapy, near-infrared light, PEMF technology, stem cell activation, mitochondrial support, circulation, inflammation, and the body’s God-designed healing processes. Could the real “Med Bed” be accessible technology that families can begin using right now rather than something hidden or decades away? Jonathan also shares research involving thyroid health, eyesight, chronic illness, cancer support, and cellular repair while explaining what the science does—and does not—currently prove. Visit MyRedLight.com and use promo code FLYOVER25 or FLYOVER30 where applicable.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comJonathan OttoWEBSITE: www.myredlight.comUse Promo Code: FLYOVERFor 30% off the 30% coupons: promo code Flyover30Jonathan Otto is a filmmaker, journalist, and health advocate dedicated to exploring natural health solutions and challenging mainstream narratives. Co-founding My Red Light, he aims to empower people by revealing lesser-known truths about wellness and alternative medicine. His work brings together insights from doctors and wellness experts worldwide, equipping audiences with knowledge for informed health choices. Through documentaries and series, Jonathan combines storytelling with a mission to inspire faith, integrity, and proactive health practices. His commitment to holistic wellness continues to impact lives and foster a community centered on empowerment and self-care.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: