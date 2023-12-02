Russian "Lancet" Strikes on Ukrainian Personnel and Equipment - on the right side of the Dnepr River in Kherson region
68 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Russian "Lancet" strikes on Ukrainian personnel and equipment on the right side of the Dnepr in Kherson region
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos