The Inventer of Covid Vaccine mRNA Tech Exposes Vaccine Truth!

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Dr. Robert Malone the Man responsible for Creating the mRNA technology. Now you might think this man would support his creation and maybe even profit from it. But his position on this technology and how the vaccine company's are using it might shock you. In this video you learn his thoughts on this as well learn the truth about the Covid Vaccine as reported by himself and unbiased Scientists unhampered by political agendas. Watch the Video to learn the Truth.
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