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WHEN LOVED ONES GET VAXXED WITH THE GENETIC-MODIFICATION JAB [2021-05-31] - ALBERTO LOPEZ (VIDEO)
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935 views • June 10, 2021
WHEN LOVED ONES GET VAXXED WITH THE GENETIC-MODIFICATION JAB [2021-05-31] - ALBERTO LOPEZ (VIDEO)
Covid Vaccine Questionnaire to show people to wake them up:
Here are 12 important questions and answers before considering getting Covid-19 vaxxed:
‘1. "If I get vaccinated, can I stop wearing a mask(s)?" Government: "NO"
2. "If I get vaccinated will the restaurants, bars, schools, fitness clubs, hair salons, etc. reopen and will people be able to get back to work like normal? Government: "NO"
3. "If I get vaccinated will I be resistant to Covid?" Government: "Maybe. We don't know exactly, but probably not."
4. "If I get vaccinated, at least I won't be contagious to others - right?" Government: "NO. The vaccine doesn’t stop transmission."
5. "If I get vaccinated, how long will the vaccine last?" Government: "No one knows. All Covid "vaccines" are still in the experimental stage."
6. "If I get vaccinated, can I stop social distancing?" Government: "NO"
7. "If my parents, grandparents and myself all get vaccinated can we hug each other again?" Government: "NO"
8. "So, what's the benefit of getting vaccinated?" Government: "Hoping that the virus won't kill you."
9."Are you sure the vaccine won't injure or kill me?" Government: "NO"
10. "If statistically the virus won't kill me (99.7% survival rate), why should I get vaccinated "Government: "To protect others."
11. "So, if I get vaccinated, I can protect 100% of people I come in contact with" Government: "NO"
12. "If I experience a severe adverse reaction, long term effects (still unknown) or die from the vaccine will I (or my family) be compensated from the vaccine manufacturer or the Government" Government: "NO - the government and vaccine manufacturers have 100% zero liability regarding this experimental drug."
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Jefferey Jaxen @ The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Covid Vaccine Questionnaire to show people to wake them up:
Here are 12 important questions and answers before considering getting Covid-19 vaxxed:
‘1. "If I get vaccinated, can I stop wearing a mask(s)?" Government: "NO"
2. "If I get vaccinated will the restaurants, bars, schools, fitness clubs, hair salons, etc. reopen and will people be able to get back to work like normal? Government: "NO"
3. "If I get vaccinated will I be resistant to Covid?" Government: "Maybe. We don't know exactly, but probably not."
4. "If I get vaccinated, at least I won't be contagious to others - right?" Government: "NO. The vaccine doesn’t stop transmission."
5. "If I get vaccinated, how long will the vaccine last?" Government: "No one knows. All Covid "vaccines" are still in the experimental stage."
6. "If I get vaccinated, can I stop social distancing?" Government: "NO"
7. "If my parents, grandparents and myself all get vaccinated can we hug each other again?" Government: "NO"
8. "So, what's the benefit of getting vaccinated?" Government: "Hoping that the virus won't kill you."
9."Are you sure the vaccine won't injure or kill me?" Government: "NO"
10. "If statistically the virus won't kill me (99.7% survival rate), why should I get vaccinated "Government: "To protect others."
11. "So, if I get vaccinated, I can protect 100% of people I come in contact with" Government: "NO"
12. "If I experience a severe adverse reaction, long term effects (still unknown) or die from the vaccine will I (or my family) be compensated from the vaccine manufacturer or the Government" Government: "NO - the government and vaccine manufacturers have 100% zero liability regarding this experimental drug."
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Jefferey Jaxen @ The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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