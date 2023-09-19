Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is A Government Shutdown Inevitable?
channel image
The New American
2241 Subscribers
39 views
Published Yesterday

It's nearly the end of September, and the government will shut down if Republicans and Democrats don’t agree on how to fund it. Republicans are working on a short-term resolution that would fund the government until the end of October, but they can’t come to an agreement even among themselves. Furthermore, Senate Democrats have indicated they will not consider any continuing resolution with funding cuts or other conditions attached.  

Also, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s campaign is once again asking the Biden administration to provide secret service security after an armed gunman tried to get near him at an event; a Brazilian national who murdered his girlfriend was caught in Pennsylvania last week, but immigration advocates still insist we need more migrants; and the largest newspaper chain in the country decides to use its already scant resources to cover pop stars. 

In the second half of the show, Christian Gomez interviews Selwyn Duke about the anti-Christian hoax that said indigenous children in Canada were abused by mostly Catholic-run residential schools and buried in mass unmarked graves; and then Paul Dragu talks to CEO Emeritus Art Thompson about property rights.  

Keywords
presidentfreedom caucusgovernment shutdown

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket