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Special Report: Vatican China Sellout
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51 views • November 09, 2021
Experts are saying the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been sending $2 billion annually to the Holy See since 2013, the year Pope Francis took office. The lucre is part of a CCP strategy for world domination to bribe, compromise and control Italy through the Vatican and the European Union through Italy. The deal between China and the Vatican seems traceable to the disgraced Theodore McCarrick
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