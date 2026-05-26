Regional Food Supply Outlook: Americas, an interview with David DuByne

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
From drought-stricken aquifers in North America to flooding across South America, the Americas are facing dramatic agricultural shifts. Water scarcity, crop instability, and growing competition for resources could reshape future food production.
#FoodSecurity #WaterCrisis #Agriculture #Drought #Flooding #Americas #ClimateImpact
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:02End Screen