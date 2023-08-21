💥Russian Special Services Detained one of Odessa Railway Managers for Organizing a Sabotage at Kherson Railway Station

One of the leaders of the Odessa railway was arrested for organizing sabotage at the Kherson railway station, reports the FSB and the Kherson region
💥Russian special services detained one of Odessa railway managers for organising a sabotage at Kherson railway station
In February 2022, he planned and organised the damage of switches at the Kherson railway station, making them unusable
