💥Russian Special Services Detained one of Odessa Railway Managers for Organizing a Sabotage at Kherson Railway Station
One of the leaders of the Odessa railway was arrested for organizing sabotage at the Kherson railway station, reports the FSB and the Kherson region

In February 2022, he planned and organised the damage of switches at the Kherson railway station, making them unusable


