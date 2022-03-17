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Trump Bible, God & Faith
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194 views • March 17, 2022
"For the LORD seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the LORD looketh on the heart". ~ 1 Samuel 16:7
"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land." ~ 2 Chronicles 7:14
"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land." ~ 2 Chronicles 7:14
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