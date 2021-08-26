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police and nurses herded 24,000 school children into a football stadium and gave them the death-shot. Parents were NOT ALLOWED to be there.
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181 views • August 26, 2021
Last week in Sydney Australia, police and nurses herded 24,000 school children into a football stadium and gave them the death-shot. Parents were NOT ALLOWED to be there.
Now we are finding out that some children have already died, and thousands are sick or vaccine injured.
The mainstream media is reporting NOTHING about this!
Now we are finding out that some children have already died, and thousands are sick or vaccine injured.
The mainstream media is reporting NOTHING about this!
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