White Rose Mucho Grande - #SolutionsWatch

September 5, 2023





SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-whiterose/

Etienne de la Boetie², author of Government — The Biggest Scam in History, and Kenny Palurintano of the White Rose join us to discuss their new project: White Rose Mucho Grande! Featuring highly thought-provoking visualizations of such convoluted topics of media ownership, seed company monopolization and elitist CFR/Bilderberg/Trilateral influence over government, these downloadable images promises to provide activists with the visual tool to spark conversations that will get people thinking.