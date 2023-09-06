White Rose Mucho Grande - #SolutionsWatch

September 5, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-whiterose/
Etienne de la Boetie², author of Government — The Biggest Scam in History, and Kenny Palurintano of the White Rose join us to discuss their new project: White Rose Mucho Grande! Featuring highly thought-provoking visualizations of such convoluted topics of media ownership, seed company monopolization and elitist CFR/Bilderberg/Trilateral influence over government, these downloadable images promises to provide activists with the visual tool to spark conversations that will get people thinking.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.