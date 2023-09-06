Create New Account
White Rose Mucho Grande - #SolutionsWatch
Published 20 hours ago

September 5, 2023


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-whiterose/

Etienne de la Boetie², author of Government — The Biggest Scam in History, and Kenny Palurintano of the White Rose join us to discuss their new project: White Rose Mucho Grande! Featuring highly thought-provoking visualizations of such convoluted topics of media ownership, seed company monopolization and elitist CFR/Bilderberg/Trilateral influence over government, these downloadable images promises to provide activists with the visual tool to spark conversations that will get people thinking.

gmomilitaryactivismgovernmentmediabanksseedspostersstickerssolutionswatchwhite roseetienne de la boetie2antigendamucho grande

