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Magnetogenetics: The Initiative to Control Human Behavior with Injections, Funded By Mark Zuckerberg
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31 views • March 26, 2022
Peter Brent Littlewood is a British physicist and Professor of Physics at the University of Chicago. He was the 12th Director of Argonne National Laboratory.
In 2019 at the University of Illinois, he discussed in presentation the plausibility and functionality of magnetogenetics.
The ability to control things (including people) with magnetic fields is no longer restricted to the mischief of comic book villains. Using synthetic biology to figure out just what neurons do has always been a tricky task, because it has been limited by requiring invasive surgery (optogenetics) or slow on-off kinetics (drugs). But now magnetogenetics emerges as a new alternative.
These syringes can reportedly serve multiple purposes. One is sterilization, the other is neural remote control using nanoparticles and electromagnetic fields. We've continued digging on the latter topic. It is really amazing how openly and widely reported the magnetic nanoparticles for mind control from a distance are in the military and medical community.
This video has been heavily suppressed and censored.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/health/magnetogenetics-the-science-initiative-to-control-human-behavior-through-injection-funded-by-mark-zuckerberg/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
In 2019 at the University of Illinois, he discussed in presentation the plausibility and functionality of magnetogenetics.
The ability to control things (including people) with magnetic fields is no longer restricted to the mischief of comic book villains. Using synthetic biology to figure out just what neurons do has always been a tricky task, because it has been limited by requiring invasive surgery (optogenetics) or slow on-off kinetics (drugs). But now magnetogenetics emerges as a new alternative.
These syringes can reportedly serve multiple purposes. One is sterilization, the other is neural remote control using nanoparticles and electromagnetic fields. We've continued digging on the latter topic. It is really amazing how openly and widely reported the magnetic nanoparticles for mind control from a distance are in the military and medical community.
This video has been heavily suppressed and censored.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/health/magnetogenetics-the-science-initiative-to-control-human-behavior-through-injection-funded-by-mark-zuckerberg/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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